Rail passengers and drivers between Leeds and Manchester are set to be met with major disruption in September.

Network Rail is investing more than £22m to rebuild a 42-metre-long, 2000 tonne railway bridge that takes trains over the M62 in Castleton, near Rochdale.

It means that for the first time in living memory, the M62 will be closed over two weekends. The closures are on the eastbound carriageway between J18 and J20 and the westbound carriageway between J19 and J20.

The motorway will be closed in both directions from 9pm on Friday, September 6 to 6am on Monday, September 9 and from 9pm on Friday, September 20 to 6am on Monday, September 23.

Network Rail is investing more than £22m to rebuild Castleton bridge. | Network Rail/National World

Olivia Boland, Network Rail sponsor, said: “The replacement of Castleton bridge is essential for the safe running of our railway, and crucial to the country’s economy as 6% of the UK’s energy supply relies on the bridge for transportation.

“I’d like to thank passengers and motorists for their understanding while we carry out this work. It is a unique project that sees weekend closures of the M62 for the first time.

“Please, check before you travel on the M62 or between Manchester and Rochdale from 6 - 25 September 2024.”

Northern has warned passengers that journeys from places including Leeds and Bradford to Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Manchester will be affected as trains will be unable to divert and may be replaced by buses.

The operator added that during the works, journeys will take longer than usual and the last service of the day may be much earlier than normal.

The diversion for eastbound drivers will use the strategic road network with drivers from the M66 or clockwise M60 and reaching Simister Island travelling to junction 21 of the M60 at Chadderton where they should then use the northbound A663 (Broadway) and northbound A627M to join the M62 at junction 20.

Drivers diverted off the westbound M62 at junction 20 will be sent back onto the motorway via Middleton - using the southbound A627(M), southbound A664 Rochdale Road and northbound A6046 Hollin Lane, re-joining the M62 at junction 19.

The following train services will be affected:

Leeds to Manchester Victoria and Chester via Bradford Interchange

Leeds to Wigan via Brighouse and Manchester Victoria

Blackpool North to York via Bradford and Leeds

Blackburn to Headbolt Lane via Todmorden and Manchester Victoria

Rochdale to Clitheroe via Manchester Victoria

Halifax to Hull via Bradford Interchange and Leeds