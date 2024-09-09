First pictures have been released showcasing the demolition of an historic rail bridge.

Network Rail is investing more than £22m to rebuild a 42-metre-long, 2000 tonne railway bridge that takes trains over the M62 in Castleton, near Rochdale.

For the first time in recent memory, the M62 is being closed over two weekends.

This weekend, the road was closed on the eastbound carriageway between J18 and J20 and the westbound carriageway between J19 and J20.

William Brandon, Network Rail project manager said: “I’d like to thank passengers and drivers for their patience as we rebuild Castleton bridge.

“It is essential that we replace this ageing bridge for the safety of rail and road users, but I am sorry for the significant disruption the work will cause.”

120 people worked around the clock to demolish the existing Castleton bridge, which takes trains between Manchester Victoria and Rochdale.

Once the motorway was closed, the team installed a deck to protect the road from damage, positioned the demolition equipment, and then methodically dismantled the old bridge beam by beam.

To do this, workers used 11 excavators to pull the bridge apart with their 14 tonne hydraulic hammers and jaws.

Drone photographs show the demolition excavators carefully removing the bridge on the deserted motorway. The road reopened at 4.55am this morning (Monday, September 9).

Workers used 11 excavators to pull the bridge apart with their 14 tonne hydraulic hammers and jaws. | Network Rail

Until Friday, September 20, there will be nightly closures of the M62 between J19 and J20 from 9pm to 6am to allow engineers to continue work to the abutments (bridge supports).

Drivers are being reminded that from 9pm Friday 20 - 6am Monday, September 23, the M62 will be closed for another weekend between J18 and J20 and the westbound carriageway between J19 and J20.

The railway between Manchester Victoria and Rochdale will remain closed until early morning of Wednesday, September 25. Rail replacement buses are in operation.