Since 8am on Thursday, July 27 road works have been taking place along the Eastbound A647 Stanningley Bypass. The works have taken place with reduced levels of traffic allowing the works to progress as quickly as possible, with traffic management set up 24/7.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council has today (August 21) confirmed that the restrictions have now been lifted following the successful completion of the works, on schedule and the contraflow system between Dawson’s Corner roundabout and Swinnow Bridge has now been lifted.

The works are part of council’s highway annual maintenance programme and will complement the successful Westbound joint and resurfacing programme, delivered during 2022. To minimise potential future disruptions, council allowed the maintenance of other services (like street lighting, for example) where it was safe to do so, and within the traffic management set up.

The closure has coincided with the ongoing night-time closure of the Armley Gyratory for surfacing works, with the partial closures of the two routes planned to coincide with reduced levels of traffic during the school summer holidays. Works are described as complex and has been segmented into seven parts, as work progresses clockwise around the gyratory, with a total of 19 phases of activity.