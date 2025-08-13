Work has officially got underway on the highly contentious revamp of a crucial junction in Leeds.

Construction work to improve safety at the Lawnswood roundabout junction of the A6120 Outer Ring Road and A660 Otley Road, in north Leeds got underway on Monday (August 11).

The scheme has faced heavy criticism from residents since it was first pitched back in 2023. Here’s everything you need to know...

What work is taking place?

Leeds City Council council aims to improve safety for drivers and all road users and improve facilities for walking, wheeling and cycling across the Lawnswood junction. Under these proposals the speed limit would be be cut from 70 mph down to 40 and 50mph.

By reducing congestion along the route, the council also hopes the plans will make bus services quicker and more reliable on Otley Road.

How long will the route be shut and who is funding it?

The scheme forms part of the Connecting Leeds strategy to maintain and improve Leeds’ Inner and Outer Ring Roads and is expected to take around 12 months to complete.

It will be funded predominantly by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority through the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement and the West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund Corridor Improvement Programme Phase 2, with a small amount of Section 106 Developer Contributions.

Why is revamp work taking place?

The A660 corridor has a high volume of cyclists, pedestrians and bus users, but lacks adequate crossing facilities - a major barrier for walking and cycling, especially given the proximity to Lawnswood school.

Between 2020 and 2024, the junction suffers from a poor safety record with 25 recorded injuries at the roundabout, including six serious injuries.

What have residents had to say about the scheme?

Despite its aim to improve overall safety at the junction, the scheme has faced heavy criticism from residents since it was first pitched back in 2023.

Speaking to the YEP earlier this year, residents branded the scheme a “waste of money,” while others criticised plans to reduce the speed limit along the route.

What has YEP readers had to say?

Taking to Facebook, Derry Artinian said: “Oh I can’t wait for this chaos, I live on Otley Road, I can see the roundabout from my driveway… the traffic every morning is horrendous and backed up both ways.”

Sam Walker said: “But there’s nothing wrong it. It works fine?” while Linda Murray added: “Revamp = permanent chaos.” Kevin John Addison and Mike Kelly meanwhile criticised the works for coinciding with the £44 million revamp of the Dawsons Corner / Stanningley Bypass junction.

What has Leeds City Council had to say?

Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “Having a junction with poor safety record right next to a school is essential to fix, so I am delighted to see the works starting this month. It’s vitally important we address the safety of drivers and all road users.

“The A660 corridor also has high volumes of cyclists, pedestrians and bus users, but the junction lacks proper crossing facilities and is a major barrier for walking and cycling, especially close to Lawnswood School.”

What changes will the complete revamp include?

The plans include introducing these changes at Lawnswood roundabout and the surrounding area:

Making it a signalised roundabout.

Signalised pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities at the roundabout.

Segregated cycle facilities on the approaches to the roundabout.

New signalised pedestrian crossing of A660 Otley Road, just north of Weetwood Road.

A slight extension to the existing southbound bus lane on Otley Road.

Reduced speed limits from 70mph on A6120 Ring Road, between King Lane and Lawnswood roundabout, as follows:40 mph between Lawnswood roundabout and Leeds University sports facilities access.

50 mph between Leeds University sports facilities access and Tongue Lane.40 mph east of Tongue Lane.

New waiting and loading restrictions within the vicinity of the roundabout.