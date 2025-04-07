Lawnswood Roundabout: Frustrated residents in Leeds blast £13m plans to change speed limits at busy road
The changes, set for Lawnswood Roundabout, would see new 40mph and 50mph zones introduced - a drop from the current 60mph limit along Otley Road - as well as a series of other changes designed to improve safety.
But people living near the scheme have expressed fears that it could result in more traffic on what they said is already a congested area. A public meeting was held last summer attended by around 100 people. The changes also include new pedestrian crossings, traffic signals and cycle lanes.
“The speed limit has never been a problem,” said Richard Baker, a retired teacher who has lived in nearby Adel for more than half of a century.
“This road isn’t particularly used very much by pedestrians, so I think it’s a terrible waste of money and, what’s more, we hardly ever see any cyclists. I think all of the space for cyclists is just about political correctness and the council doesn’t want any more motorists on the road.”
The Lawnswood Roundabout Improvement Scheme will see the reduced limits introduced between the roundabout, King Lane and the University of Leeds’ Weetwood sports park. A council report said the roundabout has a long-standing poor safety record where the ring road meets Otley Road.
The 81-year-old resident continued: “People have complained about the traffic here and it feels like the council has taken no notice - I think that’s disgusting.”
A council report said the proximity of the roundabout to Lawnswood School meant that more safe crossings were needed in the area. Sharon Slinger, who lives on Otley Road near Adel, understood the need for more crossings.
“I agree with the crossings for the children at the school, but it’s still not giving value for money,” said the 43-year-old consultant. “The air pollution will be going up massively with the changes right next to the school.”
She added: “Since covid there have not been many issues with traffic. But this will cause more congestion - and I don’t think the crossing will get used much.”
Designs have already been drawn up for the roundabout scheme. Proceeding to the construction phase is subject to separate approval by the council. No objections have been raised by the emergency services, bus operators or ward councillors.
Funding for the scheme, which will cost just over £13 million, will be provided by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and central government.
Michael Bruce, 84, a retired British Rail worker expressed doubts about the need for improvements while enjoying a hot drink at West Park Cafe. He explained: “The council said there have been accidents and that’s why they’re making the changes, but I’ve lived here for 25 years and I haven’t seen many incidents involving vehicles at the roundabout.”
Meanwhile, a 65-year-old landlord with properties in the area said: “Most of the things that the council are doing seem to be causing congestion and traffic. I sometimes wonder how they come to these decisions, but I think a lot of it is to protect cyclists. There are all of these cycle lanes - but not that many people cycle. And changing the speed limit could cause more problems.”
Jamie, 24, also wondered about the effect the scheme would have on traffic. He said: “I think it’s okay how it is, so I don’t want something that's going to cause problems.”
Leeds City Council has been approached for comment.
