Readers have slammed plans to improve safety at the Lawnswood roundabout junction in Leeds as work is due to get underway.

Construction work to improve safety at the Lawnswood roundabout junction of the A6120 Outer Ring Road and A660 Otley Road, in north Leeds is due to get underway on Monday, August 11.

Road users are being urged to prepare for significant delays as work, which is expected to last up to 12 months, gets underway on the crucial junction.

The scheme has faced heavy criticism from residents since it was first pitched back in 2023 and YEP readers have hit out after the announcement of the impending works.

Taking to Facebook, Derry Artinian said: “Oh I can’t wait for this chaos, I live on Otley Road, I can see the roundabout from my driveway… the traffic every morning is horrendous and backed up both ways.”

Sam Walker said: “But there’s nothing wrong it. It works fine?” while Linda Murray added: “Revamp = permanent chaos.” Kevin John Addison and Mike Kelly meanwhile criticised the works for coinciding with the £44 million revamp of the Dawsons Corner / Stanningley Bypass junction.

Leeds City Council council aims to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians by improving facilities for walking, wheeling and cycling. Under these proposals the speed limit would be be cut from 70 mph down to 40 and 50mph.

The junction, which neighbours Lawnswood school, suffers from a poor safety record with 25 recorded injuries at the roundabout between 2020 and 2024, including six serious injuries.

The scheme will be funded predominantly by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority through the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement and the West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund Corridor Improvement Programme Phase 2, with a small amount of Section 106 Developer Contributions.

Plans will see traffic signals introduced at the roundabout as well as segregated cycle paths. | LCC

Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “Having a junction with poor safety record right next to a school is essential to fix, so I am delighted to see the works starting this month.

“It’s vitally important we address the safety of drivers and all road users, all as part of our Vision Zero strategy to work towards eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries.

“The A660 corridor also has high volumes of cyclists, pedestrians and bus users, but the junction lacks proper crossing facilities and is a major barrier for walking and cycling, especially close to Lawnswood School.”

By reducing congestion along the route, the council also hopes the plans will make bus services quicker and more reliable on Otley Road.

The council will work closely with construction partner Eric Wright Group, who will be engaging with affected properties near to the works.

Plans will see traffic signals introduced at the roundabout as well as segregated cycle paths. Aew signalised pedestrian crossing will also be introduced on A660 Otley Road, which will also see a slight extension to the existing southbound bus lane.