A speed reduction is set to be introduced on the Stanningley Bypass in Leeds as part of ongoing resurfacing work.

Part of the £44.179 million Dawsons Corner improvement scheme, the southbound works will represent the final part of four weeks of road repairs and resurfacing on the key city bypass.

A 30mph speed limit will be in force along the southbound carriageway of the Stanningley Bypass. | Tony Johnson

The work has been planned to coincide with the reduced levels of traffic over the school summer holidays, allowing for work to progress as quickly as possible with significant disruption expected over the coming weeks.

Speaking previously, Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “The team are working hard to minimise disruption by planning, co-ordinating and sequencing large highways schemes across Leeds. They need careful planning with other works, not always in our control and events across our busy city.

“We thank everyone for their ongoing patience while we continue to work hard to minimise the disruption over the summer and thank those who have already changed the way they travel into and around the city centre.”

Existing traffic management measures, including a contraflow where vehicles are directed to travel in the opposite direction to the normal flow of traffic, will remain in place.

During the set up and switch around of the traffic management, there will be partial closures of the bypass and some of the access/slip roads will have local diversions. Access to Pudsey train station will be maintained at all times.

Delays as a result of the ongoing revamp to the Dawsons Corner junction are expected to continue into 2026.