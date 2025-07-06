The 15 worst junctions for crashes according to Leeds City Council data - in pictures

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 6th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

Leeds City Council has confirmed the worst junctions for crashes.

New data, obtained by the Yorkshire Evening Post through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted to Leeds City Council, has revealed the most dangerous roads and junctions in Leeds with the biggest number of collisions.

The city’s Regent Street - York Road flyover to Skinner Lane was named as the worst junction in Leeds.

To calculate the danger, the council used a ‘Rate/ 100 MVK’ measurement - the number of collisions per 100,000,000 vehicles travelling 1 kilometre on that particular road. It said the metric was used “to get a fairer comparison between roads of different lengths, carrying different volumes of traffic”.

Here are the 15 worst junctions in Leeds, according to the new data...

Regent Street - York Road Flyover to Skinner Lane.

1. Regent Street - 177/100 MVK

Regent Street - York Road Flyover to Skinner Lane. | Tony Johnson

Harehills Lane - Fforde Grene to Compton Road.

2. Harehills Lane - 164/100 MVK

Harehills Lane - Fforde Grene to Compton Road. | Google

Tempest Road - Dewsbury Road to Beeston Road.

3. Tempest Road - 139/100 MVK

Tempest Road - Dewsbury Road to Beeston Road. | Tony Johnson

Roundhay Road - Bayswater Row to Harehills Road.

4. Roundhay Road - 137/100 MVK

Roundhay Road - Bayswater Row to Harehills Road. | Tony Johnson

Chapeltown Road - Barrack Road to Harehills Avenue.

5. Chapeltown Road - 136/100 MVK

Chapeltown Road - Barrack Road to Harehills Avenue. | Google

Chapeltown Road - Barrack Road to Harehills Lane.

6. Chapeltown Road - 119/100 MVK

Chapeltown Road - Barrack Road to Harehills Lane. | Google

