The 15 worst junctions for crashes according to Leeds City Council data - in pictures

New data, obtained by the Yorkshire Evening Post through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted to Leeds City Council, has revealed the most dangerous roads and junctions in Leeds with the biggest number of collisions.

The city’s Regent Street - York Road flyover to Skinner Lane was named as the worst junction in Leeds.

To calculate the danger, the council used a ‘Rate/ 100 MVK’ measurement - the number of collisions per 100,000,000 vehicles travelling 1 kilometre on that particular road. It said the metric was used “to get a fairer comparison between roads of different lengths, carrying different volumes of traffic”.

Here are the 15 worst junctions in Leeds, according to the new data...

1 . Regent Street - 177/100 MVK Regent Street - York Road Flyover to Skinner Lane.

2 . Harehills Lane - 164/100 MVK Harehills Lane - Fforde Grene to Compton Road.

3 . Tempest Road - 139/100 MVK Tempest Road - Dewsbury Road to Beeston Road.

4 . Roundhay Road - 137/100 MVK Roundhay Road - Bayswater Row to Harehills Road.

5 . Chapeltown Road - 136/100 MVK Chapeltown Road - Barrack Road to Harehills Avenue.