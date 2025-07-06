The 15 worst junctions for crashes according to Leeds City Council data - in pictures

New data, obtained by the Yorkshire Evening Post through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted to Leeds City Council, has revealed the most dangerous roads and junctions in Leeds with the biggest number of collisions.
The city’s Regent Street - York Road flyover to Skinner Lane was named as the worst junction in Leeds.
To calculate the danger, the council used a ‘Rate/ 100 MVK’ measurement - the number of collisions per 100,000,000 vehicles travelling 1 kilometre on that particular road. It said the metric was used “to get a fairer comparison between roads of different lengths, carrying different volumes of traffic”.
Here are the 15 worst junctions in Leeds, according to the new data...
