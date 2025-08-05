Controversial revamp plans to improve safety at the Lawnswood roundabout junction in Leeds are set to get underway.

The A660 corridor has a high volume of cyclists, pedestrians and bus users, but lacks adequate crossing facilities - a major barrier for walking and cycling, especially given the proximity to Lawnswood school. The scheme forms part of the Connecting Leeds strategy and is expected to last around 12 months.

Between 2020 and 2024, the junction suffers from a poor safety record with 25 recorded injuries at the roundabout, including six serious injuries.

Significant construction work will begin along at Lawnswood roundabout from Monday, August 11. | Tony Johnson/Submit

Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “Having a junction with poor safety record right next to a school is essential to fix, so I am delighted to see the works starting this month.

“It’s vitally important we address the safety of drivers and all road users, all as part of our Vision Zero strategy to work towards eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries.

“The A660 corridor also has high volumes of cyclists, pedestrians and bus users, but the junction lacks proper crossing facilities and is a major barrier for walking and cycling, especially close to Lawnswood School.”

Despite its aim to improve overall safety at the junction, the scheme has faced heavy criticism from residents since it was first pitched back in 2023.

Speaking to the YEP earlier this year, residents branded the scheme a “waste of money,” while others criticised plans to reduce the speed limit along the route.

Leeds City Council council aims to improve safety for drivers and all road users and improve facilities for walking, wheeling and cycling across the Lawnswood junction. Under these proposals the speed limit would be be cut from 70 mph down to 40 and 50mph.

Coun Peter Carlill, Deputy Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “These works are about making our roads safer for everyone – whether you’re walking, cycling, driving, or using public transport.

“By improving crossings, reducing vehicle speeds, and introducing cycle lanes, we’re helping ensure Lawnswood junction is a place where everyone can travel easily and safely. It’s an important step towards a greener, more accessible, and better-connected region.”

By reducing congestion along the route, the council also hopes the plans will make bus services quicker and more reliable on Otley Road.

The improvement scheme will be funded predominantly by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority through the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement and the West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund Corridor Improvement Programme Phase 2, with a small amount of Section 106 Developer Contributions. No Leeds City Council budget will be used.

The council will work closely with construction partner Eric Wright Group, who will be engaging with affected properties near to the works.

The plans include introducing these changes at Lawnswood roundabout and the surrounding area:

Making it a signalised roundabout.

Signalised pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities at the roundabout.

Segregated cycle facilities on the approaches to the roundabout.

New signalised pedestrian crossing of A660 Otley Road, just north of Weetwood Road.

A slight extension to the existing southbound bus lane on Otley Road.

Reduced speed limits from 70mph on A6120 Ring Road, between King Lane and Lawnswood roundabout, as follows:40 mph between Lawnswood roundabout and Leeds University sports facilities access.

50 mph between Leeds University sports facilities access and Tongue Lane.40 mph east of Tongue Lane.

New waiting and loading restrictions within the vicinity of the roundabout.