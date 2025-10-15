A highly-anticipated new railway station in south Leeds remains on hold - over 18 months after a “temporary pause” in construction.

A temporary pause in construction at the highly-anticipated White Rose Railway Station, situated between Morley and Cottingley, was announced on March 20, 2024 - following an unforeseen increase in project costs.

Now over 18 months on, the Yorkshire Evening Post understands that the project remains on indefinite hiatus with no restart date currently in site.

It is hoped that the new station will provide improved access to the adjacent White Rose office park and shopping centre. Here’s everything we know about the situation...

Construction of White Rose Station remains on indefinite hiatus with no restart date currently in site. | James Hardisty

What has happened?

The new £26.5 million station, located on the Transpennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield, was originally scheduled to open in early 2024 but has been plagued by repeated delays and ballooning construction costs.

Despite the station being assessed as approximately 70 per cent complete, work was halted after the entirety of its initial budget was used. Talks are ongoing to develop a preferred approach to remobilise the project, narrow down the likely range of costs to complete the station, and provide greater clarity on timescales.

Who is responsible for the project?

The project has been delivered in partnership between West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), White Rose landowner Munroe K, and Spencer Rail - the principal contractor.

As completion of White Rose Station will involve the closure of nearby Cottingley station, discussions are also continuing with Network Rail as it delivers the Transpennine Route Upgrade, which could face delays of its own depending on the length of the continued hiatus of the White Rose project.

What is the latest on the project?

Speaking exclusively to the YEP this week, a Combined Authority spokesperson said: "We understand the public's frustration at the length of time construction has been paused on a new White Rose station.

“We're doing all we can to resolve issues so work can resume as the station remains a major priority for West Yorkshire. We will provide an update in due course.”

Installation of both station platforms, including canopies and construction of the lift / stair buildings had already taken place at the site prior to the halt in construction. | James Hardisty

What work has been completed?

Installation of both station platforms, including canopies and construction of the lift / stair buildings had already taken place at the site prior to the halt in construction.

Both link bridges have also been lifted into position, as showcased in new pictures taken the YEP. Works on the access road and finalisation of the station's footpath design were also understood to have been underway, prior to the pause.

What work is still to do?

Key areas still to finish include: external cladding, internal fit out, mechanical and electrical works including the installation of the lifts, external works, and operational railway works including signalling and Customer Information Systems.

Speaking in May, WYCA said that, subject to quick decision making and mobilisation, the station could be open by January 2027 - three years after its initial opening date. Monroe K and Spencer Group have both been approached for comment.