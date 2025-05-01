Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to complete the development of a new railway station in Leeds that has faced significant disruption are set to be shared next week.

White Rose Rail Station was due to be completed last year but work was paused in March due to unforeseen increases in project costs following earlier delays to the £26m project.

Situated between Morley and Cottingley on the Leeds to Huddersfield line, the station is being built next to the White Rose Business Park and a short walk from the White Rose Shopping Centre.

The project has been delivered in partnership between West Yorkshire Combined Authority, landowner Munroe K, and Spencer Rail the principal contractor.

Now an update will be given to the full West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) meeting next Thursday (May 8), where regional leaders will be asked to approve additional funding to close out project legacy issues and progress work towards the completion of the station.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “I want to see the station open to passengers as soon as possible as it will improve connectivity to South Leeds, attract significant investment and act as a catalyst for the area’s regeneration.

“If agreed, this decision will represent a major step towards resuming construction as we work with both the Department for Transport and Network Rail to confirm funding and put in place a delivery partnership.

“By upgrading our rail links and investing in public transport, we’re creating a better-connected West Yorkshire.”

The report due to be discussed next week outlines some of the challenges experienced by the project since construction started on site in Spring 2022.

The station has been assessed as approximately 70% complete, despite the full funding allocation of £26.5m being spent, with the Combined Authority contributing £12m from the Transforming Cities Fund and £5m from the Leeds Public Transport Infrastructure Programme.

Key areas still to finish include: external cladding, internal fit out, mechanical and electrical works including the installation of the lifts, external works, and operational railway works including signalling and Customer Information Systems.

Over the past year partners have been working to review the financial position of the project and consider options to complete delivery of the station.

Key constraints described as “blockers” have been identified, and it is recommended that these are progressed within weeks.

As completion of the White Rose Station involves the closure of nearby Cottingley station, discussions are continuing with Network Rail as it delivers the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

Work is ongoing to develop a preferred approach to remobilise the project, narrow down the likely range of costs to complete the station, and provide greater clarity on timescales.

A further report will then be brought back to the Combined Authority in the Summer seeking approval to recommence construction.

WYCA have said that, subject to quick decision making and mobilisation, the station could be open by January 2027.