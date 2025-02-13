Boston Road Wetherby: Full diversions as Leeds road set for six night closure for resurfacing works
Boston Road, Wetherby, will be closed due to resurfacing works from Sunday, February 16.
Work will take place, between the Wetherby Road roundabout and the High Street roundabout, from 7pm to 6am each night.
A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Boston Road in Wetherby will be closed for road resurfacing from Sunday, February 16, for six consecutive nights. The work is planned to finish on Sunday, February 23.
“While the road will be open and fully accessible as normal throughout the day, local stakeholders, including the emergency services, have been made aware so they can plan accordingly for the closure.”
“During the resurfacing work the road will be closed to through traffic, and a sign posted local diversion will be in place for vehicles. While there may be some disruption during this period, all noisy operations will cease at 11pm.”
Services X98 and X99 will be diverting via North Street, York Road, Rowland Meyrick Way and the A618 in both directions throughout the closure.
Boston Road is the second key Wetherby route to shut this year, after the historic Thorp Arch Bridge closed for a routine structural safety inspection last month.