A key road in a Leeds town is set for six nights of closures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work will take place, between the Wetherby Road roundabout and the High Street roundabout, from 7pm to 6am each night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boston Road, Wetherby, will be closed due to resurfacing works from Sunday. | Adobe Stock/NW

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Boston Road in Wetherby will be closed for road resurfacing from Sunday, February 16, for six consecutive nights. The work is planned to finish on Sunday, February 23.

“While the road will be open and fully accessible as normal throughout the day, local stakeholders, including the emergency services, have been made aware so they can plan accordingly for the closure.”

“During the resurfacing work the road will be closed to through traffic, and a sign posted local diversion will be in place for vehicles. While there may be some disruption during this period, all noisy operations will cease at 11pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services X98 and X99 will be diverting via North Street, York Road, Rowland Meyrick Way and the A618 in both directions throughout the closure.