Starting this week, there will be three night time closures on the Armley Gyratory southbound A643.

Following the successful replacement of Gelderd Road footbridge in January, Leeds City Council are to carry out these final works during the Easter school holidays and require safe access to the site. Here is everything you need to know...

Starting this week there will be three night time road closures on the Armley Gyratory. Picture: Steve Riding

How long will the route be shut?

Motorists are advised that there will be a two-night closure from 8pm to 5.30am on Tuesday 2 and Wednesday, April 3, along with a further night closure on Wednesday, April 10.

The Armley Gyratory approach to A58 Wellington Road southeast exit closed and Ingram Distributer A643 south bound will be closed, re-opening again outside of these hours.

What work is taking place?

The closures will allow for the completion of the new Gelderd Road footbridge - which once completed will include accessible ramps to better meet the needs of non-motorised users and people with disabilities.

All the new upgraded footbridges are designed to ensure they will need less maintenance work and inspection, over future decades.

What diversions will be in place?

A 5.5 mile long diversion is set be implemented during the closure and co-ordinated across the city, alongside ongoing National Highways works on the M621.

Further diversions, including around the Gyratory footway, will remain in place until the summer 2024, while works take place on constructing the new bridges.

The work schedule and activities are weather dependant which could change or delay works taking place.

A 5.5 mile long diversion is set be implemented during the closure.

What are the next phases of the Armley Gyratory structure programme?

Spence Bridge (2a) Summer 2024 bridge construction completion.

Gelderd Bridge (2a) Spring 2024 bridge construction completion.

Wellington Road Bridge (2b) summer 2024 removal of existing bridge and construction over autumn/winter 2024/25 (pending final design/approvals).

What has Leeds Council said regarding the closure?

Coun Helen Hayden said: “We thank everyone for their ongoing patience while we continue to work hard to minimise disruption and thank those who have already changed the way they travel.

"These bridges work represent transformative changes to the overhead footways for people walking and wheeling – making it easier to get across the gyratory, either going or away from the city centre.