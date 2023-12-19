Leeds City Council has announced road closures on the Armley Gyratory as an old footbridge is set to be removed next year.

The Geldard Road footbridge, which is now 50-years-old and has a narrow 1.8m wide footway, will be replaced with a new footbridge.

It currently presents many challenges to all users due to lack of space and from the steep gradient of the access ramps.

The new bridges will be constructed to the latest specifications, providing a wider bridge deck of four metres, which will significantly improve accessibility and safety.

A new footbridge will be replacing the Geldard Road footbridge to boost accessibility. Pictured is an illustration of the new footbridge. Photo: Leeds City Council

To complete the Geldard Road bridge work, motorists are advised there will be a weekend partial closure, starting 8pm on January 12, until 5:30am on January 15.

The A58 Wellington Road south east exit and Ingram Distributer south bound on Armley Gyratory will be closed. They will re-open again outside of these hours.

There will also be a diversion in place until spring 2024, while works take place on constructing the new bridges.

The Spence Lane footbridge will be also replaced with a new footbridge in the new year to include accessible ramps to better meet the needs of non-motorised users and people with disabilities.

Coun Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said: “The next phases of bridges work represent transformative changes to the overhead footways for people walking and wheeling – making it easier to get across the gyratory, either going or away from the city centre.

"The works are also a bridge engineering challenge, as well as programme challenge to carry out, with the least disruption as possible. I’m excited to see that we are looking to remove and replace Geldard bridge over one weekend, which would be an amazing achievement by the project team and contractors.

“Please plan ahead for the weekend of 12 January 2024 and follow the road diversions in place. We thank everyone for their ongoing patience while we continue to work hard to minimise disruption and thank those who have already changed the way they travel into and around the city centre. I look forward to seeing these new footway structures built and open by the summer next year.”

The Armley Gyratory highways phase one works are complete, the improvements plan to increase capacity on the Leeds inner ring road and M621 and reduce city centre through-traffic, following the closure of City Square last year.

There has also been recent installation of new traffic signals, street lighting and progress on landscaping which includes planting new trees.