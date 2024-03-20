Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Running across April 2, April 3 and completing on April 10, there will be three night time road closures on the Armley Gyratory southbound A643.

Following the successful replacement of Gelderd Road footbridge in January, Leeds City council are to carry out these final works during the Easter school holidays and require safe access to the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Gelderd Road footbridge along with Spence Lane footbridge include accessible ramps to better meet the needs of non-motorised users and people with disabilities.

There will be three night time road closures on the Armley Gyratory southbound A643. Pictures: LCC

Coun Helen Hayden said: “Please plan ahead after the Easter weekend on the nights of the 2, 3 and 10 April and follow the short road diversions in place. We thank everyone for their ongoing patience while we continue to work hard to minimise disruption and thank those who have already changed the way they travel.

"These bridges work represent transformative changes to the overhead footways for people walking and wheeling – making it easier to get across the gyratory, either going or away from the city centre.

"The works are also a bridge engineering challenge, as well as programme challenge to carry out, with the least disruption as possible. I look forward to seeing these new footway structures built and open in the summer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists are advised that there will be a two-night closure from 8pm to 5.30am on Tuesday 2 and Wednesday, April 3, along with a further night closure on Wednesday, April 10.

The Armley Gyratory approach to A58 Wellington Road southeast exit closed and Ingram Distributer A643 south bound will be closed, re-opening again outside of these hours. A 5.5 miles long diversion will be in place.

Further diversions, including around the Gyratory footway, will remain in place until the summer 2024, while works take place on constructing the new bridges.

The work schedule and activities are weather dependant which could change or delay works taking place.

The current phase two Armley structure programme:

Spence Bridge (2a) Summer 2024 bridge construction completion.

Gelderd Bridge (2a) Spring 2024 bridge construction completion.

Wellington Road Bridge (2b) summer 2024 removal of existing bridge and construction over autumn/winter 2024/25 (pending final design/approvals).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the new upgraded footbridges are designed to ensure they will need less maintenance work and inspection, over future decades.