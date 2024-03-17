Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The structure, so called because it will span the motorway in both directions, will be used to hold directional signs above the road.

It is due to be installed between Junction 2 (Elland Road) and 2a (Cemetery Road).

The new “super-span gantry” will be built over the M621 in Leeds.

National Highways is installing the gantry as part of ongoing safety improvements on the M621, which will also include new safety cameras and improved signage.

It is thought that once the upgrade is complete, traffic will move more smoothly and safely, especially at peak times.

National Highways has advised drivers in Leeds of some closures on Elland Road near Junction 2 while the foundations for the new gantry are put in place.

Project Manager Sal Hopkinson said: “We aim to manage this work taking into consideration the needs of the local community as much as possible.

“As the super-span gantry stretches across both carriageways, we need to install solid foundations to support the structure on both sides of the motorway.

“As these works are being carried out very close to Elland Road, we need to create a safe working area to protect both motorists and our workforce.

“This will involve some temporary lane and cycle lane closures, as well as some temporary full closures of Elland Road south for a short period of time.”

Preparation work will begin on Monday (March 18), with temporary traffic lights in place at the junction of Elland Road South, next to City Evangelical Church, and suspension of the cycle lane on Elland Road north next to Holbeck Community Centre.

This is expected to be in place for around 12 weeks.

There will also be some short temporary closures of Elland Road South, between the Cemetery Road junction and Baron Close, while the bases for the gantry are prepared.

To mitigate the impact on residents and traffic in the local area, full closures will be in place in this area between:

Tuesday 9 April to Thursday 18 April

Tuesday 12 May to Saturday 18 May

During full closures, signed diversion routes will be in place, and access to residential properties will remain in place throughout. However, due to its location, City Evangelical bus stop will need to be temporarily suspended during full closures.

Sal Hopkinson continued: “We will be looking to make these changes as quickly as possible and with the least possible disruption. However, during this period, please allow more time for your journey when travelling in the area.”