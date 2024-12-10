Residents in Otley have been stepping up their attempts to prevent the felling of an old oak tree as part of plans to replace an “ancient” footbridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Protests and demonstrations have been held at the site of the tree, which is believed to be between 150 and 180-years-old, that is situated next to Otley footbridge.

Leeds City Council is looking to cut the tree down so that it can install a temporary footbridge across the River Wharfe using a crane while it works on the footbridge, which has fallen into “disrepair”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners by the old oak tree in Otley | Handout

However, campaigners say that they have not been properly consulted on the matter and believe that there are other alternative options for the work to be done.

The council has responded saying that the only other alternative would be to close one of the traffic lanes on the bridge for up to six months, which would cause “significant congestion”.

Demonstrations have been held at the site of the tree, known as the Tittybottle Oak, and council-employed staff were forced to abandon plans to cut it down last week.

The campaign has been helped by various social and ecological groups in the town, with a statement reading: “The 180-year-old tree, known for its impressive size and historical significance, stands as a symbol of Otley’s rich heritage and the natural beauty that the community strives to protect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow ribbon has been tied around the oak tree in Otley | handout

Dr Nicola James, a spokesperson for the campaign, said: “We stand united in our determination to save this incredible tree and to demand change in how planning decisions are made in Leeds.

“The lack of transparency in this process is simply unacceptable. We demand a new approach where residents are active participants in shaping the future of our town, not just bystanders to decisions made behind closed doors.”

A petition to save the tree has so far received over 2,700 signatures. Campaigners have also suggested that, as an alternative, work is only carried out during off-peak hours and that traffic is re-routed during this time. Dr James has set up a separate petition to drum up favour for this option, which she says will save “significant” amount of money.

Work to demolish and replace Otley footbridge is set to begin | Leeds City Council

Neil Griffin, co-chair of Wildlife Friendly Otley, said that oak trees act as a “crucial habitat” and support for over 2,300 species in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We feel it’s symbolic to the council’s approach to wildlife in that they acknowledge a climate emergency and have these grand plans but will ignore the role of a possibly 180-year-old oak tree.”

He added: “We are appalled by the lack of consultation. They say there are only two options but they have not looked at alternatives to the footbridge.

“We are just desperate for them to stop.”

Green Party councillor Arnold Warneken added: “The government had to provide councils with the tools and finance to allow them to achieve bio-diversity targets otherwise the cheap options - which always involve the destruction of nature - will be prioritised against the best option.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: "There are only two viable options to be able to carry out the essential replacement of the footbridge while maintaining pedestrian safety.

"Allowing pedestrians to use one lane of the bridge would reduce it to a single lane of traffic, with temporary traffic lights for a period of up to six months. We know from previous experience this would cause significant congestion with long queues of traffic and longer journey times.

"The other option is our proposal to install a temporary footbridge, which would avoid congestion, associated air pollution and adverse impact on the town. For this option to be carried out, it does unfortunately require two trees to be removed but they would be replaced with at least 13 semi-mature trees being planted.

"Discussions are continuing on how to progress this work and we will be updating residents and stakeholders in due course."