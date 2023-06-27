Tom Zanetti has kicked off his busy summer with a series of performances across Europe ahead of his highly-anticipated UK dates. The DJ and music producer, 33, from Leeds, who is best known for his songs 'Darlin' and 'You Want Me', has been keeping his over 750,000 Instagram followers updated on his whereabouts.

He took to the platform on Monday to tease the party starting on his flight to Zante before he had even arrived for his gig at Ikon Club. Despite the seemingly wild shenanigans that followed Tom was up early this morning and shared a video of the crowd enjoying his set last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DJ can be seen sporting a bright pink bucket hat with a white shirt as he encourages the crowd to continue their “amazing” singalong. He was all smiles and described the gig as the “sickest” night. Those who missed the epic night out are in luck as Tom has been scheduled to return to the venue on the 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th of July.

Tom Zanetti in Zante (Instagram/tomzanettitz)

Ahead of tonight’s performance at Tramps nightclub in Tenerife, Tom revealed that he had to quickly stop in Prague to get his “helmet polished.” He accompanied the caption on his Instagram Stories alongside a snap of a recently landed Prague Loves You plane.

Tramps has teased that Tom’s performance will be “unforgettable” and told their TikTok followers to “get very excited.” In addition to house music and lasers, attendees can expect “champagne sprays and probably the best atmosphere in Tenerife all summer.”

Tom has a number of gigs in the Spanish and Greek islands scheduled for the coming weeks, before he takes to the stage at Motion in Bristol on Saturday 22nd July and Beaver Works in Leeds on Saturday 5th August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hitmaker, who owns Playroom Leeds, has kept his boxing efforts relatively quiet amid the focus on his gigs. Back in April, he went head-to-head with American YouTuber Jarvis Khattri at Wembley Arena in London.

Tom explained that he chose to quit in the third round of the five-round fight due to injury. He added that he’s proud of himself for going to “war” regardless of the physical and mental setbacks he had before the World’s First YouTube Boxing Tournament.

Sharing a photo with his bruised opponent, Tom said: “I’d rather at least fight and lose if I have to, than pull out of a fight last minute. People on this side all saw that last week was a real nightmare for me physically and mentally due to confirming two days before the fight I had a recently fractured septum that became quite severe and blocked my nose airways permanently.