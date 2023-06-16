Tom Zanetti has revealed his close friendship with bodybuilder Martyn Ford after keeping a “secret” for him. The Leeds-born DJ, 33, took to Instagram to support ‘The Nightmare’, 41, in his latest venture as an actor.

Yesterday (15 June), Martyn announced on Instagram that he had been cast as “one of the biggest villains of all time” in Mortal Kombat 2. The 6 ft 8 bodybuilder wrote: “SO THIS HAPPENED 🎥💙😂 …. So extremely proud to be playing one of the BIGGEST Villains of all time … in one the most incredible franchises. I feel so incredibly blessed and grateful, for what has been the most insane journey to date … time to make magic, and bring Shao Kahn to life … here’s to @mortalkombat and all to come ❤️👊🎥🙏 @newlinecinema #mortalkombat #film #adventure”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom commented on the post: “The universe see how much you put in from all angles every single day. This only the beginning brother 👑🌎❤️”, before sharing it to his Instagram Story with the message: “Wow was hard to keep this one a secret haha”, meaning Tom knew about his close friends acting role before it was made public.

Following the release of Mortal Kombat in 2021, Martyn will join the cast as villainous Outworld emperor Shao Kahn in the sequel. He will work alongside Joy Ride actor Desmond Chiam who will play Edenian King Jerrod, Suka actress Ana Thu Nguyen who play Queen Sindel, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Damon Harriman who will play Netherrealm demon Quan Chi - who are also new to the cast.