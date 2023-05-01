Tom Zanetti is set to take on Austin McBroom in the next stage of the World’s First YouTube Boxing Tournament.

The Leeds-born DJ, 37, will go-head-to-head with the YouTuber, 30, at the 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, 3 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kingpyn Boxing organised the High Stakes tournament, where winners play winners and losers play losers in “the world’s biggest creators clash”.

Tom lost his quarter final bout against Jarvis Khattri on Saturday, 22 April, meaning he will now fight Austin, who lost to AnEsongIb, in the semi-finals.

Tickets for the semi-final with Tom Zanetti will be on sale soon.

Here is everything you need to know about Tom Zanetti’s next opponent Austin McBroom…

Who is Austin McBroom?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Austin McBroom is an American YouTuber, born on 20 November, 1992, in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old married Canadian actress Catherine (née Paiz) in 2017, after meeting two years prior.

The pair share three children; two-year-old Steel, four-year-old Alaia Marie and six-year-old Elle Lively.

In September 2021, The McBroom family welcomed a dog . Ace Sea is a Bernedoodle and also has his own Instagram account with 69,300 followers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ACE Family’s first YouTube video was a question and answer, posted on 28 July, 2016 - shortly after the birth of Elle.

Their most recent video , posted on 25 March this year, saw Austin and Catherine revisit the place where they had their first date at Runyon Canyon Park.

Austin’s younger brother, Landon McBroom , is also a YouTuber.

Who else has Austin McBroom fought with?

Austin’s bout against AnEsonGib was a ‘redemption’ fight as he previously lost to the influencer in September 2022, after four rounds.

Is Austin McBroom on social media?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Austin’s social media content centres around his family, including his wife Catherine, their three young children and their pet dog.

He has 6.1 million followers on Instagram , 1.6 million followers on Twitter , and The ACE Family YouTube channel has 18.6 million subscribers.