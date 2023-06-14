Tom Zanetti has shared throwback snaps of him with three Manchester City stars following The Sky Blues’ historic Treble win. The Leeds-born DJ, 33, took to his Instagram Story yesterday (13 June) after City took home the Champions League trophy following their 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Saturday (10 June).

During the 2022/23 football season, Manchester City won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League, conquering the prestigious Treble trophy win. City players paraded through Manchester city centre on Monday (12 June), in the pouring rain, to celebrate the feat - that Manchester United previously completed in 1999.

Tom, who actually supports recently relegated Leeds United, couldn’t help but show off his Manchester City connections to his 760,000 followers. He posted a throwback selfie showing him with striker Erling Haaland and two other men. He wrote: “Haaland was born in Leeds”, followed by a crown emoji. Haaland, 22, was born in the city whilst his dad, Alfie Haaland, was playing for Leeds United. At the age of three, he moved back to his parents’ hometown of Bryne in Norway and now plays for the country’s national team.

Leeds-born DJ Tom Zanetti with Leeds-born striker Ealing Haaland. (Credit @tomzanettitz Instagram Story)

The next snap showed Tom with a group of men at Dollhouse, a bar in Leeds that the DJ owns. One of the famous faces in the photo was midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, who was born in Leeds and started his career in the city’s youth academy. Phillips was then part of Leeds United’s senior squad for eight years, before transferring to Manchester City on a six-year contract in 2022, for a reported fee of £45 million.

Leeds-born DJ Tom Zanetti with Leeds-born midfielder Kalvin Phillips (Credit @tomzanettitz Instagram Story)

A final selfie showed Tom smiling alongside Jack Grealish, who was born in Birmingham but “parties like he’s from Leeds”, according to the DJ who nicknamed him “Don Grealio”. The snap was completed with: “That’s a treble W for my home city of Leeds”. Grealish started his career with Brummie team Aston Villa before moving to City on a six-year contract in 2021. It was reported that his transfer fee was £100 million, which was the most expensive transfer of an English player ever, as well as the highest fee ever paid by a British club.