Tom Zanetti will spend Fathers Day (Sunday, 18 June) at Playroom Leeds. The Leeds-born DJ, 33, owns the bar and restaurant in The Electric Press which is set to welcome a Frank Sinatra tribute act for the special occasion.

Tom opened the venue, alongside his business partner Kane Towning, in January 2022. It came just three-years after the launch of his luxurious, pink-themed pub bar Dollhouse, which is based in Leeds’ Shears Yard, in 2019.

The Playroom Leeds website , which also advertises bottomless brunches and ‘Playtime’ club nights, reads: “The legendary PHIL FRYER is back as FRANK SINATRA on Father’s Day. Dine, drink & dance with the award winning tribute show on Sunday 18th June. Early bookings are advised.”

The menu includes large plates such as steaks, burgers and ‘Teriyaki Salmon’; small plates such as prawns, calamari, sliders, duck rolls, chicken skewers, and ‘Salt & Pepper Cauliflower’; as well as sides such as house fries, mac and cheese, and a super salad. A range of desserts are also available at The Electric Press Venue.

Tom has one son, 16-year-old Deaconn, who was born when the DJ was just 17 himself. The teenager has starred in one of his music videos and been a regular face at Playroom Leeds. On Fathers Day in 2021, the ‘You Want Me’ hitmaker reminisced on what it was like having a child when he was a teenager. He wrote: “I remember being 17 pushing a pram in the town centre, I was wearing tracksuit and a hat looking like a chav as most kids where im from do. I could feel and even see people roll their eyes looking down on me but I would still tell everyone I met - as I was window shopping that this is my little boy and I was beaming always with pride.”