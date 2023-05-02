Tom Zanetti has flown to Ibiza on a private jet with stunning mystery “twins”. The Leeds-born DJ, 33, shared a video of the stylish white plane on Instagram yesterday (May 1).

The ‘You Want Me’ hit maker enjoyed bottles of champagne on his flight from London to the Balearic island, courtesy of private travel company Sovereign Business Jets.

Once he arrived on the party island, Tom shared a video of the stunning view, of both beach and pool, from his hotel balcony. He wrote on one video that the “twins” were happy with the room, which had a private hot tub on the balcony.

The DJ soon met up with UFC star Paddy Pimblett and MMA fighter Luke Riley before heading to a busy outdoor music event and dancing with friends.

Tom has taken up somewhat of a boxing career in recent years, having most recently lost to Javis Khattri in the quarter-finals of the “world’s first Youtube boxing tournament” . He will next go head-to-head with Austin McBroom in the semi-finals of the High Stakes tournament, on June 3 in Dublin, Ireland.