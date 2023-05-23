Tom Zanetti has revealed his plans for the week, as he’s set to enjoy four different countries in four days. The Leeds-born DJ, 33, took to his Instagram story yesterday (April 22) to share his busy itinerary but missed out one of his live performances in Ibiza.

Posing from inside the Ivy restaurant, in a vest and Nike tracksuit bottoms, Tom wrote: “Monaco Thursday. BH mallorca Friday. ‘In it together’ festival Port talbot Saturday.” The DJ forgot to mention to his 761,000 Instagram followers that he will be kicking off with a performance at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel pool party tomorrow (May 24).

Credit @tomzanettitz Instagram Story

It looks like the DJ will enjoy a one-day trip to Monaco before back-to-back gigs in Majorca and Wales. On Friday (May 26), Tom will be headlining the pool party at BH Mallorca, a party hotel in Magaluf. The DJ will also perform at the resort’s pool parties on June 9, July 1, July 21 and September 9 this year.

Tom will then fly back to the UK to take on the Parc Stage at ‘In It Together Festival’ on Saturday (May 27). The likes of The Kooks, Jake Bugg, Anne-Marie and The Vamps will also perform at the three-day festival, which is held just outside of the Welsh town of Port Talbot.