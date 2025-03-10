With a huge number of the city's top restaurants and bars applying for the honours this year, we can now reveal who bagged the top prizes after a glitzy ceremony was held earlier this evening (March 10).

Now in their 16th year, the prestigious awards were set up in 2008 to celebrate the food and drink sector. Industry experts had the difficult task of judging the entries, picking a shortlist of finalists for each of the 16 categories.

Huge thanks must go to this year's event sponsors - Chefworks, PPS, LHVA and ReFood.

So, without further ado, here are this year's winners at the Oliver Awards 2025 -

1 . Best Bar - Green Room and Tabula Rasa Finalists: Below Stairs; Distrikt Bar; Farrands; Fibre; Viaduct Showbar

2 . Newcomer of the Year - White Cloth Hall Finalists: Fern Modern Sushi; Galleria; Hickory's Smokehouse Adel; Hooleos Mexican Cafe-Bar; Ottimo Pizza; Woodside Neighbourhood Bar & Eatery

3 . Best Cafe or Deli - The Cheesy Living Co. Finalists: Galleria; Gray's, Rothwell, Moss & Moor; North Star Coffee Shop; Residence Cafe Bar; Sonder; The Pavilion, Rothwell

4 . Sustainability Award - Below Stairs and Harewood Food & Drink Project Finalists: Bavette Bistro; Karobar Horsforth; Residence Cafe Bar; The Box Tree, Ilkley

5 . Best World Restaurant - Tada Finalists: Dastaan Leeds; Fern Modern Sushi; Prashad; Tharavadu; Viva Cuba; Zaap Thai Street Food Leeds

6 . Best Takeaway - Homeboy Pizza Co Finalists: Indian Fusion Leeds; Mythos; Singh's