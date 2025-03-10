Leeds Oliver Awards 2025: Every winner at the Yorkshire Evening Post's prestigious restaurant awards

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 23:15 BST

The winners of the Yorkshire Evening Post's prestigious Oliver Awards 2025 have been announced.

With a huge number of the city's top restaurants and bars applying for the honours this year, we can now reveal who bagged the top prizes after a glitzy ceremony was held earlier this evening (March 10).

Now in their 16th year, the prestigious awards were set up in 2008 to celebrate the food and drink sector. Industry experts had the difficult task of judging the entries, picking a shortlist of finalists for each of the 16 categories.

Huge thanks must go to this year's event sponsors - Chefworks, PPS, LHVA and ReFood.

So, without further ado, here are this year's winners at the Oliver Awards 2025 -

Finalists: Below Stairs; Distrikt Bar; Farrands; Fibre; Viaduct Showbar

1. Best Bar - Green Room and Tabula Rasa

Finalists: Below Stairs; Distrikt Bar; Farrands; Fibre; Viaduct Showbar | Simon Hulme/Tabula Rasa

Finalists: Fern Modern Sushi; Galleria; Hickory's Smokehouse Adel; Hooleos Mexican Cafe-Bar; Ottimo Pizza; Woodside Neighbourhood Bar & Eatery

2. Newcomer of the Year - White Cloth Hall

Finalists: Fern Modern Sushi; Galleria; Hickory's Smokehouse Adel; Hooleos Mexican Cafe-Bar; Ottimo Pizza; Woodside Neighbourhood Bar & Eatery | Simon Hulme

Finalists: Galleria; Gray's, Rothwell, Moss & Moor; North Star Coffee Shop; Residence Cafe Bar; Sonder; The Pavilion, Rothwell

3. Best Cafe or Deli - The Cheesy Living Co.

Finalists: Galleria; Gray's, Rothwell, Moss & Moor; North Star Coffee Shop; Residence Cafe Bar; Sonder; The Pavilion, Rothwell | Simon Hulme

Finalists: Bavette Bistro; Karobar Horsforth; Residence Cafe Bar; The Box Tree, Ilkley

4. Sustainability Award - Below Stairs and Harewood Food & Drink Project

Finalists: Bavette Bistro; Karobar Horsforth; Residence Cafe Bar; The Box Tree, Ilkley | National World/Harewood Food & Drink Project

Finalists: Dastaan Leeds; Fern Modern Sushi; Prashad; Tharavadu; Viva Cuba; Zaap Thai Street Food Leeds

5. Best World Restaurant - Tada

Finalists: Dastaan Leeds; Fern Modern Sushi; Prashad; Tharavadu; Viva Cuba; Zaap Thai Street Food Leeds | Tony Johnson

Finalists: Indian Fusion Leeds; Mythos; Singh's

6. Best Takeaway - Homeboy Pizza Co

Finalists: Indian Fusion Leeds; Mythos; Singh's | Bruce Rollinson

