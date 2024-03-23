Having grown hugely since its first outing in 2016, this year's edition promised to be the grandest yet - and it certainly delivered.
Organisers anticipated an even bigger turnout than the record-breaking 2,700 participants of last year. Held in Hunslet, the festival served as a vibrant homage to the ancient Hindu tradition of love, spring, and colourful revelry.
Attendees enjoyed the music, art, and delectable cuisine, which was all aimed at fostering unity and spreading joy across the city.
Photographer Mark Bickerdike was there to capture all the action from this year's event. Here are 22 of the best photos -
1. Leeds Holi Festival 2024
Leeds Holi Festival was back, after organisers promised it would be bigger and more colourful than ever before. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
2. Leeds Holi Festival 2024
It's one of the most vibrant and enchanting celebrations of the year. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
3. Leeds Holi Festival 2024
The ancient Hindu festival of colours, love and spring was brought to Leeds in 2016, when it attracted 230 Holi lovers. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
4. Leeds Holi Festival 2024
This year's numbers are not yet confirmed - but in 2023, more than 2,700 people joined the celebrations. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
5. Leeds Holi Festival 2024
The festival returned to Hunslet to unite cultures and spread love through music, colour and street food. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
6. Leeds Holi Festival 2024
Festival founder Eshaan Kapoor said: "We owe our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed sponsors who have made this journey possible." Photo: Mark Bickerdike
