The finalists of the Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards 2025 have been announced.

With hundreds of restaurants and bars applying to be recognised for their contribution to the Leeds food and drink scene, we can now reveal who is up for some of the top awards in the city.

Now in their 16th year, the prestigious awards were set up in 2008 to celebrate the food and drink sector. Industry experts had the difficult task of judging the entries, picking a shortlist of finalists for each of the 16 categories.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at on March 10, with tickets available on the Oliver Awards website. This year, there are three new categories to get excited about: Best Street Food; Employee of the Year; and Best Local Restaurant.

Here are all the finalists for 2025 -

Best Bar (sponsored by PPS)

Below Stairs

Distrikt Bar

Farrands

Fibre

Green Room

Tabula Rasa Bar

Viaduct Showbar

Newcomer of the Year

Fern Modern Sushi

Galleria

Hickory's Smokehouse Adel

Hooleos Mexican Cafe-Bar

Ottimo Pizza

White Cloth Hall

Woodside Neighbourhood Bar & Eatery

Sustainability Award (sponsored by ReFood UK Ltd)

Bavette Bistro

Below Stairs

Harewood Food & Drink Project

Karobar Horsforth

Residence Cafe Bar

The Box Tree, Ikley

Best Cafe or Deli

Galleria

Gray's, Rothwell

Moss & Moor

North Star Coffee Shop

Residence Cafe Bar

Sonder

The Cheesy Living Co.

The Pavilion, Rothwell

Best World Restaurant

Dastaan Leeds

Fern Modern Sushi

Prashad

TADA

Tharavadu

Viva Cuba

Zaap Thai Street Food Leeds

Best Takeaway

Homeboy Pizza Co

Indian Fusion Leeds

MYTHOS

Singhs

Best Hotel Restaurant (sponsored by LHVA)

Dakota Hotel

Malmaison Bar & Grill

Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa

Best Family Friendly Award

Aarti Bar & Restaurant

Hickory's Smokehouse Adel

Meanwood Tavern

Roxy Lanes - The Light

Punjabi Heaven

The Pavilion, Rothwell

Employee of the Year (New for 2025)

Tarun Singh - Dastaan

Wendy Howgate - Forde

Josh Flesher - Harewood Food & Drink Project

Daniela and Melisa Skurova - Oxford Place

Kristian Darby - Sonder

James Hutchinson - Restaurant Manager - Chef Jono at V&V

Best Pub

Granville's Beer and Gin House

The Brunswick

The Head of Steam, Leeds Park Row

The Moot Hall Arms

Whitelock's Ale House

Best Speciality

Bundobust

Flat Iron

Ottimo Pizza

The Cheesy Living Co.

The Oxford Place

Best Street Food (New for 2025)

Amazing Gyoza Ltd

Bundobust

Karobar Horsforth

MYTHOS

Punjabi Heaven

Singhs

Zaap Thai Street Food Leeds

Best Customer Service

Below Stairs

Farrands

Flat Iron

Fleur Restaurant & Bar

Fourth Floor Brasserie - Harvey Nichols Leeds

Tharavadu

The Cheesy Living Co.

Rising Star Award

Shyamal Kumar - Aarti Restaurant

Chef Fern - Fern Modern Sushi

Josh Whitehead - Finer Pleasures @ The Melbourne

Liam Callaghan - Forde Horsforth

Best Local Restaurant (Public Vote) - please vote for your favourite local restaurant HERE

Bavette Bistro, Horsforth

Cafe Deli Margaux, Farsley

Dastaan Leeds, Adel

Forde, Horsforth

Gray's, Rothwell

Grumpy's Pizza, Farsley

Karobar, Horsforth

Lalas Restaurant, Pudsey

Moss & Moor, Ilkley

MYTHOS, Chapel Allerton

Punjabi Heaven, Roundhay

Sukhothai, Chapel Allerton

TADA, Headingley

Zucco, Meanwood

Best Fine Dining Experience

Chef Jono at V&V

Dale Spink - Cafe deli Margaux Tasting Menu

Empire Cafe Leeds

Fourth Floor Brasserie - Harvey Nichols Leeds

Harewood Food & Drink Project

The Box Tree, Ilkley

Chef of the Year (sponsored by Chef Works)

Sandy Jarvis - Bavette Bistro

Dale Spink - Cafe deli Margaux

Sam Pullan - Empire Cafe Leeds

Louis Taylor-Bolshaw - Forde Ilkley

Minal Patel - Prashad

Harvinder Singh - Singhs

Mandie Chan - TADA

Chef Rajesh Nair - Tharavadu

Chef Jono at V&V