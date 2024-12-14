Cafe Deli Margaux: Talented chef Dale Spink's inventive tasting menus take Leeds diners around the world
Cafe Deli Margaux, on Town Street, has become a hotspot for foodies seeking inventive twists on familiar dishes.
Dale, 29, joined the kitchen in January, quickly securing its reputation with his popular series of monthly five-course tasting nights.
And when he’s not showcasing the cuisines of India, Greece or Spain, he’s busy elevating classic British dishes with bold flavours.
Before joining Margaux’s, Dale honed his skills at renowned Yorkshire establishments including La Rue in Saltaire and Oulton Hall, and was the chef patron of the former Brontaè’s restaurant in Horsforth.
It was at Brontaè’s that he first crossed paths with Farsley natives Samantha and James McConnell, who invited him to lead their kitchen at Margaux’s.
Reflecting on the last year, Dale said: “We’ve had 67 five-star reviews on TripAdvisor since I started. We also won an Oliver award in that time - we couldn’t believe it!”
His focus is on taking familiar dishes and perfecting them with refined ingredients. His signature breakfast, for example, uses belly pork instead of bacon and is presented artfully with colourful chive emulsion and chilli jam.
“We try to elevate dishes with colours, flavours and textures,” he said.
Cafe Deli Margaux’s tasting menus have become the crown jewel of Dale’s culinary offerings.
He continued: “We cover a cuisine or a theme, and it’s a five-course tasting menu – they always sell out. We’ve covered Asia, Yorkshire, Greece - that one was a real test, because we wanted to take a chicken gyros and refine it.”
Each dish is personally introduced by Dale who explains the inspiration behind them, fostering a sense of community around the tasting nights.
“We wanted to do something a bit different – and bring back those family moments,” he said. “Sometimes in fine dining restaurants you’re given two hours to eat, and then they want the table back – but here, people come at 6.30pm and don’t leave until 10pm or 11pm.”
Dale added: “It was a stab in the dark and probably a risk putting these nights on, but I don’t think they could’ve gone any better. It has been overwhelming to see the response.”
With the festive season fast approaching, Margaux’s is gearing up for a special Christmas Day menu, which is already sold out for the second sitting.
“It will be a lovely finish for a crazy year,” said Dale. He revealed that diners can expect a mix of tradition, as well as some of his signature inventive twists.
As Dale marks a year at the helm of Cafe Deli Margaux, his ambitions show no sign of slowing down. Plans for 2025 include an exciting Alice in Wonderland-themed tasting menu.
Hinting at upcoming menus, he said: “I like food that takes you down memory lane – but the dishes will be completely different to how you’ve ever had them before.”
