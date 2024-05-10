Signature Sweets: 'First of its kind' Indian sweet shop to open in Roundhay, Leeds, by Punjabi Heaven owners

By Charles Gray
Published 10th May 2024, 11:30 BST
An Indian sweet shop is opening in Leeds that the owners say will be the “first of its kind” for the city.

Signature Sweets is set to open its doors at the end of May on Roundhay Road next to Punjabi Heaven, which is run by the same owners.

The shop will sell sweets inspired by “the rich heritage of traditional Indian sweet making” and all products will be vegetarian.

Co-owner Regina Santo, who runs the business with her partner Daljit Singh, said that they wanted to expand following the success of Punjabi Heaven, a street food restaurant that also provides a catering service for private parties and weddings.

Signature Sweets will open on Roundhay Road at the end of May next door to Punjabi Heaven.Signature Sweets will open on Roundhay Road at the end of May next door to Punjabi Heaven.
She said that the idea came to open an Indian sweet shop as it was “missing in Leeds”.

Regina said: “We got the spot next door and it just seemed perfect.

“People get tired of doing the same thing so we wanted to try something new.”

She said that Daljit - who works as a chef for the business - visited Punjab in the first two months of 2024 to learn about the culture of sweet making and to bring the recipes to West Yorkshire.

She said: “They have sweet shops on every corner. It’s very traditional over there so there was plenty of places to go for inspiration.”

She added that all of the sweets and products at the shop will be vegetarian and that it will be open for breakfast.

“We are really excited about bringing something new”, Regina said. “It’s what we’re passionate about.”

More details and pictures of the upcoming products are being shared on the Signature Sweets Instagram page.

