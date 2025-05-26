People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Rawdon residents win share of £1,000 in May Spring Bank Holiday draw
Players living in Emmott Drive, Rawdon, scooped up to £6,000 after their postcode was named among the daily prize winners in the May Spring Bank Holiday People’s Postcode Lottery draw.
The LS19 6RF postcode was named among 20 daily winners across the UK today (Monday, May 26).
Six lucky streets were named winners in April, while nine more were named among March’s winners.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.
