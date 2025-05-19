People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Colton residents celebrate after street wins up to £6,000 in daily jackpot
Players on Mead Road, Colton were counting their lucky tickets over the weekend after their postcode was named among the People’s Postcode Lottery’s daily prize winners.
They have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
The LS15 9JR postcode was among yesterday’s daily winners (Sunday, May 18). They join residents on Victoria Gardens, Horsforth and Bruntcliffe Close, Morley as the city’s only May winners.
Six lucky streets were named winners in April, while nine more were named among March’s winners.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.