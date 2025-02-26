People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Collingham residents celebrate as street near Wetherby bags daily jackpot
Players living in Crabtree Green, Collingham, have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode were named as one of the daily prize winners in today’s People’s Postcode Lottery.
The LS22 5AB postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK today (Wednesday, February 26).
Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
Located south-west of Wetherby, the lucky street is the fourth Leeds postcode to win in the past seven days - after Barnard Way, Cross Gates, Compton Row, Harehills and Clarence Road, Horsforth.
Edale Way, Adel and Pembroke Road, Pudsey have also walked away victors in February.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.