Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland has been filming for his new movie near Leeds.

Crowds have been forming in Wetherby, near Leeds, throughout today and yesterday as people tried to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Tinsel Town, which is set to air this Christmas, will feature Emmy Award-winning actor and musician Kiefer Sutherland, alongside actress, writer and producer Rebel Wilson.

Emmy Award-winning actor and musician Kiefer Sutherland has been filming for his new movie Tinsel Town in Wetherby. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

After filming scenes on Kirkgate, Castlegate and Riverside in Knaresborough earlier this month, crews have moved to Wetherby - which has been transformed into a festive set.

Designated Survivor and 24 star Kiefer Sutherland plays Bradley Mack in the Sky Original Production, a Hollywood action star with a bloated ego, who is blindsided when his iconic action franchise is abruptly cancelled.

Rebel Wilson stars as Jill, a no-nonsense choreographer, who helps Mack reignite his career and rebuild his image as a serious actor on the West End.

Designated Survivor and 24 star Kiefer Sutherland plays Bradley Mack in the Sky Original Production. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The film is being directed by Chris Foggi, who also worked on Bank of Dave.

Leeds has previously played host to Hollywood royalty in Samuel L Jackson and Olivia Colman - when the city centre was transformed to look like Russia for filming of Disney+ series Secret Invasion.