Wetherby: Pictures show Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland filming for Tinsel Town movie in Leeds
Crowds have been forming in Wetherby, near Leeds, throughout today and yesterday as people tried to catch a glimpse of the stars.
Tinsel Town, which is set to air this Christmas, will feature Emmy Award-winning actor and musician Kiefer Sutherland, alongside actress, writer and producer Rebel Wilson.
After filming scenes on Kirkgate, Castlegate and Riverside in Knaresborough earlier this month, crews have moved to Wetherby - which has been transformed into a festive set.
Designated Survivor and 24 star Kiefer Sutherland plays Bradley Mack in the Sky Original Production, a Hollywood action star with a bloated ego, who is blindsided when his iconic action franchise is abruptly cancelled.
Rebel Wilson stars as Jill, a no-nonsense choreographer, who helps Mack reignite his career and rebuild his image as a serious actor on the West End.
The film is being directed by Chris Foggi, who also worked on Bank of Dave.
Leeds has previously played host to Hollywood royalty in Samuel L Jackson and Olivia Colman - when the city centre was transformed to look like Russia for filming of Disney+ series Secret Invasion.
