Wetherby: 18 pictures show filming for Tinsel Town starring Kiefer Sutherland as Leeds town transformed

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 17:00 BST

A new Sky Original Christmas film has began filming near Leeds.

Tinsel Town, which is set to air this Christmas, will feature Emmy Award-winning actor Kiefer Sutherland and actress, writer and producer Rebel Wilson.

Filming is set to continue taking place over the coming days in Wetherby, where Christmas decorations have already been put in place ahead of the stars arriving on set.

Designated Survivor and 24 star Kiefer Sutherland plays Bradley Mack, a Hollywood action star with a bloated ego, who is blindsided when his iconic action franchise is abruptly cancelled.

Rebel Wilson’s Jill character, a no-nonsense choreographer, helps him reignite his career. The film is being directed by Chris Foggi, who also worked on Bank of Dave.

Take a look at the pictures below as filming gets underway...

Film crews are in Wetherby, near Leeds, filming for the new Sky Original Christmas film, Tinsel Town, starring Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson.

