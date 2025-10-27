Joy as Calverley street joins growing list of Leeds People's Postcode Lottery winners

A street in west Leeds is celebrating after being named among last week’s Postcode Lottery winners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players living in Victoria Street, Calverley (LS28 5PT), have scooped up to £6,000 after their postcode was named among the daily prize winners last week (Thursday, October 23).

They are the sixth LS People’s Postcode Lottery winner in October so far, 19 streets claimed victory across August and September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players living in Victoria Street, Calverley, won on Thursday, October 23. | Google

Previous postcode lottery winners in Leeds so far this month, include Snowden Lawn, Bramley and Raynel Mount, Lawnswood.

20 streets nationally win the £1,000 per ticket jackpot each day.

As many as 14 lucky streets were named winners across June and July, while 10 more claimed a share of the jackpot in April and May.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.