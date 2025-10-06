People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: First three October winners announced including Bramley and Pudsey

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
The first three Postcode Lottery winners in Leeds this October have been announced.

Players on Aston Terrace, Bramley (LS13 2DE), Latchmere View, West Park (LS16 5DT), and South Park Vale, Pudsey (LS28 8FH), have scooped up to £6,000 after their postcodes were named among the daily prize winners on October 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

They are the first postcode lottery winners in Leeds this October, after 19 city streets claimed victory across August and September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
These Leeds streets were named among the daily prize winners on October 1, 2 and 3 respectively.placeholder image
These Leeds streets were named among the daily prize winners on October 1, 2 and 3 respectively. | Google

20 streets nationally win the £1,000 per ticket jackpot each day.

As many as 14 lucky streets were named winners across June and July, while 10 more claimed a share of the jackpot in April and May.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

Related topics:People's Postcode LotteryLeedsBramleyPudsey
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice