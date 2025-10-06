People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: First three October winners announced including Bramley and Pudsey
Players on Aston Terrace, Bramley (LS13 2DE), Latchmere View, West Park (LS16 5DT), and South Park Vale, Pudsey (LS28 8FH), have scooped up to £6,000 after their postcodes were named among the daily prize winners on October 1, 2 and 3 respectively.
They are the first postcode lottery winners in Leeds this October, after 19 city streets claimed victory across August and September.
20 streets nationally win the £1,000 per ticket jackpot each day.
As many as 14 lucky streets were named winners across June and July, while 10 more claimed a share of the jackpot in April and May.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.