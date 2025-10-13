Celebrations as Bramley and Lawnswood streets join list of Leeds People's Postcode Lottery winners
Players on Snowden Lawn, Bramley (LS13 2UG), and Raynel Mount, Lawnswood (LS26 6BR), have scooped up to £6,000 after both postcodes were named among the daily prize winners yesterday (Sunday, October 12).
They are the fourth and fifth LS People’s Postcode Lottery winners in October so far, 19 streets claimed victory across August and September.
20 streets nationally win the £1,000 per ticket jackpot each day.
As many as 14 lucky streets were named winners across June and July, while 10 more claimed a share of the jackpot in April and May.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.