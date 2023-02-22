Dancing on Ice star Nile Wilson gave a glimpse into his life off the ice as he celebrated pancake day with his girlfriend Hermione .

The former Team GB gymnast , 27, from Leeds, was seen flipping pancakes in his home in an unusual outfit on Tuesday.

Shared on his girlfriend Hermione’s Instagram stories, the couple were seen celebrating pancake day in their kitchen with some funny shaped pancakes.

But quicker to catch attention was Nile’s choice of outfit, which appeared to be his girlfriend’s pyjamas.

Nile Wilson showed off an interesting fashion choice during his pancake day celebrations (@hermionewilsonx - Instagram)

Nile was seen wearing a pink, frilly, cropped t-shirt and shorts that showed off a lot of his body.

Hermione shared the video of her boyfriend flipping pancakes in their kitchen with the caption: “But at least he can flip them”.

It followed two photos of unusual shaped pancakes that left the pair laughing.

Hermione has been in attendance at Dancing on Ice every week to support her boyfriend as he continues to impress judges and fans.

Alongside Hermione, Nile’s family, including parents Sally and Neil and sister Joanna have also been in regular attendance.

Joanna, 24, has been sharing behind the scenes videos of her brother competing in the figure skating competition with the family happy to be back supporting Nile at sporting events.

Nile and his professional skating partner Olivia Smart have been earning high scores since their first appearance on the show with impressive routines.

Last week, the pair were the third highest scoring couple on the programme with 35 points, just behind The Vivienne and Carley Stenson who both scored 36.

Despite the high score on Sunday night (February 19) fans were quick to complain the show was ‘fixed’ and that Nile and Olivia were undermarked.

The couple performed a Mission Impossible themed skate during the show’s movie week, with Nile succeeding in the judges challenge of performing a 2ft high jump.

Nile and Olivia have solidified their position as firm favourites to win the show, with odds of 11/8 of winning the show.

Despite this, a technical glitch during the live figure skating show meant that the marks didn’t appear on the screen when they should have.

Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart had fans disappointed after being ‘undermarked’ by the judges (@oliviasmartx - Instagram)

Viewers were not happy with the results and took to social media to share their disappointment at the judges scores.

Regardless of whether the pair were undermarked, Nile and Olivia secured their place to skate again next week.

The week six dreaded skate-off was faced by comedian Darren Harriott and The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran.

Nile’s sister Joanna, 24 also took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of Dancing on Ice, including a family photo with Nile and Olivia.

The series of photos by the gymnast’s sister was captioned: “Another amazing night last night! Nile & Live smashed it again and it was INCREDIBLE to see the @diversity_official performance”.