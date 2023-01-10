Nile Wilson is set to appear on ITV’s Dancing on Ice and we’ve taken a look back at his gymnastics career

Former British gymnast Nile Wilson is gearing up to star on Dancing on Ice as he makes his figure skating debut on ITV.

The 26-year-old was born in Leeds and has had great success competing for Great Britain at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Since retiring in January 2021, Nile Wilson has built a following on social media after setting up and running his own YouTube channel where he posts videos on his daily life, workouts and gymnastics.

Nile had a successful gymnastics career since 2014 where he has won 13 medals at several events.

1. European Youth Olympic Festival 2013 Nile Wilson won two gold medals at the European Youth Olympic Festival in July 2013. Nile won his medals for Pommel Horse and Mens Rings.

2. Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2014 Baton Relay Nile Wilson was chosen as one of the Baton bearers to hold the Queen's Baton at the John Charles Center for Sport in Leeds on June 21, 2014.

3. Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2014 At the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 2014, Nile helped secure TeamGB with a gold medal with a combined score of 86.607. Nile won the medal alongside Matt Whitlock, Louis Smith MBE, Kristian Thomas and Sam Oldham.

4. Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2014 Nile Wilson secured a silver medal in the parallel bar at the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2014 with a score of 15.433.