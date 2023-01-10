Nile Wilson: best career moments of British gymnast set to appear on Dancing on Ice - including Olympic Gold
Nile Wilson is set to appear on ITV’s Dancing on Ice and we’ve taken a look back at his gymnastics career
Former British gymnast Nile Wilson is gearing up to star on Dancing on Ice as he makes his figure skating debut on ITV.
The 26-year-old was born in Leeds and has had great success competing for Great Britain at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.
Since retiring in January 2021, Nile Wilson has built a following on social media after setting up and running his own YouTube channel where he posts videos on his daily life, workouts and gymnastics.
Nile had a successful gymnastics career since 2014 where he has won 13 medals at several events.