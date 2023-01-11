The popular figure skating reality show Dancing on Ice is returning to ITV for another season and is set to air on Saturday, 14 January.

Leeds-born retired Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, 26, will also be a contestant on the upcoming season of Dancing on Ice and will be partnered with Olivia Smart.

Contestants will learn to skate alongside a professional partner and will demonstrate their skills on the ice each week as they try to impress the judges.

With Nile set to appear on our screens, many people are wondering who will be supporting him throughout his journey on the show.

So who is Nile Wilson dating? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Nile Wilson’s girlfriend?

The 26-year-old athlete is currently in a relationship with a woman who goes by the name of Hermione.

It’s unclear how long the pair have been together, but she first appeared on his Instagram page in 2022.

Nile recently posted a picture alongside his girlfriend on Instagram and reflected on 2022 with a tribute to his family and friends.

Nile also tagged Hermione Wilson, who commented "Love you" underneath the post.

He said: “I feel so LOVED & so grateful for my family, my girlfriend & the friends in my life! I love you lots. Let’s see what 2023 has in store. One thing for definite, lots of ICE SKATING BABY. Happy new year, team."

Who has he previously dated?

Nile has previously dated fitness enthusiast and vlogger Gabrielle Paige and Cirque Du Soleil artist Emily McCarthy.

Nile and Gabrielle would often make an appearance on each other’s social media and collaborated on a number of YouTube videos.

