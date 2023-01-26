Dancing on Ice’s Nile Wilson has joined the celebrity line-up for BBC Three’s new reality series Go Hard or Go Home.

The former Team GB gymnast, 27, will be joining the cast alongside football stars and fitness gurus, including Ashley Cain and Adele Nicoll.

Nile is currently starring on ITV’s Dancing on Ice as he skates with Olympic skater Olivia Smart.

The couple wowed the judges and viewers with an impressive routine on Sunday 15 January, as they performed to Harry Styles’ Sign of The Times.

Nile Wilson is set to appear on BBC Three’s Go Hard or Go Home

Nile competed for Team GB at the 2016 Olympics and the Commonwealth Games in Australia and Glasgow.

He will now join an “elite team” of “warriors” in the next BBC Three reality series set to debut in February.

What is Go Hard or Go Home about?

Go Hard or Go Home is based on a tropical island with an “elite team” ready to help change the lives of eight contestants whilst pushing them to their limits.

The ‘Warriors’ are made up of fighters, sportspeople and athletes and will help the contestants who have found themselves wanting to get healthy again.

After long illnesses, life trauma and others just looking for change, the Warriors will help motivate and transform contestants with gruelling challenges.

The Warriors are some of the strongest in UK fitness and understand the power of exercise and will help contestants overcome their life challenges.

The contestants will be paired up with a Warrior to compete alongside to help boost their self esteem and motivate them through an ‘extreme boot camp’.

When is Go Hard or Go Home on?

Go Hard or Go Home will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer every Sunday night at 9pm.

The show, hosted by Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, will begin on Sunday 19 February.

Contestants will face ‘Coach’ Paul Olima who will oversee the training of the cast and introduce them to each challenge.

The BBC said: “Which of the Warriors will take their trainee to the final? Will they be able to transform their teammates’ mind and body? Or will this epic reality show prove to be one challenge too great?”

Who is Nile Wilson?

Nile Wilson is a British gymnast, from Leeds, who was part of Team GB at several gymnastics events during his seven year career.

The gymnast achieved 11 medals over the course of his career, which includes five gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

The former gymnast has shared his struggles with Raynauld’s which is made worse being in the cold conditions

He has since retired from gymnastics but now runs a successful YouTube channel that has over 1.5 million subscribers.