Nile Wilson has given an update on his dad’s health in a post to celebrate his 27th birthday.

The former Team GB gymnast, 27, from Leeds, took to Instagram to tell his followers about how he spent his birthday on Tuesday (18 January).

In a post to his 492,000 followers, Nile shared that he had spent his birthday practicing his ice skating during Dancing on Ice rehearsals.

He also revealed that he had been out in the cold weather to play golf with his friends, as well as spending his time with girlfriend Hermione, 27.

Nile Wilson has shared a photo of his dad following a brain surgery on Tuesday after two strokes in 10 years (@nilemw - Instagram)

The post included an update on how his dad Neil is coping following brain surgery on Tuesday.

Despite the upcoming surgery, Neil was still in attendance to see his son’s Dancing on Ice debut on Sunday (15 January) alongside his wife Sally and daughter Joanna.

Neil Wilson shared two months ago that he had suffered a bleed on the brain that had given him a second stroke in 10 years.

It was revealed last week on This Morning that the dad of the former gymnast was due to have surgery.

Whilst appearing on This Morning on Friday (13 January) Dermot O’Leary asked Nile how his dad’s health was.

Dermot asked the Olympic bronze medal holder: “Nile, your father recently just had brain surgery, didn’t he? So how’s he doing?”

Nile responded to the television host saying: “He’s good. He’s not actually had the surgery, it will be on Tuesday. He’s had a second stroke, which has been a tough time for the Wilson family. But he’s a fighter, he’s a grafter.

“He’s just kept going, you wouldn’t know. He’ll be here on Sunday, shouting the loudest. But I think that’s just more inspiration for me to just be able to do that for him and him experience that is going to be fantastic.”

Nile then gave an update to his followers on Tuesday evening when posting to celebrate his 27th birthday.

The former gymnast told his followers: “27 years young. Thank you for the birthday wishes! Paps is safely through his brain surgery & still making us all laugh.

“Skated , played some bad golf with the boys & feeling very loved.”

The first photo in a series from Nile’s birthday shows the Dancing on Ice star sitting next to his dad who has two plasters on his forehead.

Nile and Neil are smiling in the photo and appear in good spirits following the surgery on Tuesday.

Nile’s sister Joanna also shared a photo on Tuesday to celebrate the former gymnast’s 27th birthday (@joannajwilson - Instagram)

Two months ago, Neil had told his Instagram followers: “5 weeks ago I had another bleed on my brain effectively having a second stroke 10 years after I had the first one and spent 4 days in hospital. I wanted to write a post to say a massive thank you to @sallywilson2016 (my carer) @nilemw & @joannajwilson for all the love and support you have shown me.

“Also big thank you to @luke_sutts and all the team at @nilewilsongymnastics for the love and hard work. A special mention for @amyycard for supporting 2 clubs through the last couple of months, everybody at Rotherham & Leeds have just been sensational.

“I am waiting to find out about surgery and when that will be happening, feel so lucky again when so many people end up with very sever symptoms and their quality of life is so highly impacted on.”

The bronze medal Olympic gymnast was also wished a happy birthday by his younger sister Joanna, 23.

Joanna shared a post on her Instagram that read: “Happy 27th birthday to my first and bestest friend. Feeling very grateful to be ‘Nile Wilson’s Sister’ today and everyday!

