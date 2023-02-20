Fans of Dancing on Ice have claimed the show is “fixed” after Nile Wilson was “undermarked” by the judges.

The former Team GB gymnast , 27, from Leeds, performed a Mission Impossible inspired routine with his skating partner Olivia Smart , 25, for Movie Week.

Nile also succeeded in the judges challenge after performing a 2ft high jump during the routine.

The gymnast and his Sheffield-born skating partner have remained firm favourites from the beginning of the programme with consistent high scores and impressive routines.

However, fans were left confused after their scores took longer to appear on the screen than they normally would.

A technical glitch during the show meant that the marks didn’t appear on the screen and when they did, viewers were not happy with the results.

Nile and Olivia scored 35 points for their routine despite an impressive skate.

Fans took to social media to share their disappointment with the judges’ scores as they claimed that the pair were “undermarked” for their routine.

Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart had fans disappointed after being ‘undermarked’ by the judges (@oliviasmartx - Instagram)

One Twitter user said: “A great, fast routine, inventive with strong skating amongst the tricks ... not perfect but I thought Nile was undermarked by Jayne and Chris considering how they marked some of the others”

With another adding: “How can you score others a 9 and Nile 8.5’s?! Massively underscored by the panel. What Nile and Olivia did was much more difficult and risky.”

However, another user was quick to point out the harsh marking of the gymnast saying: “I get why they mark harshly on him as he’s been good since week 1 so they have to be picky”.

Despite their undermarking, the pair were still able to ensure they will skate next weekend after being voted through in the audience vote.

The pair are yet to face a skate-off due to being strong favourites to win the show, with comedian Darren Harriott and The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran facing the skate-off last night.

Nile was supported at the live show by his mum Sally, sister Joanna, girlfriend Hermione and friends Kathryn and Luke.

Joanna, 24, shared behind the scenes photos from the figure skating contest, including a photo with Nile and Oliva.

The series of photos by the gymnast’s sister was captioned: “Another amazing night last night! Nile & Liv smashed it again and it was INCREDIBLE to see the @diversity_official performance”

Nile’s dad Neil was not in attendance for Sunday night’s episode, having recently undergone brain surgery following a number of strokes.

The former gymnast’s family have been a continuous support for the now YouTube star, after showing up to the show week on week to support Nile and Olivia.

They have also been involved in Nile’s rehearsals and practices, with sister Joanna and girlfriend Hermione appearing in his YouTube videos on the ice.