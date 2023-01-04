Dancing on Ice will return to our screens on 14th January with a new line-up of celebrities set to take on the figure skating competition.

Each week, celebrities will be challenged to learn a new ice skating routine to demonstrate their growing skills alongside their professional partner.

Celebrities including Michelle Heaton, Joey Essex and Patsy Palmer are set to compete each week to wow judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

The hit ITV reality contest is entering its 15th season, with the celebrities practising hard in training to prepare for the launch programme.

14 celebrities have previously been crowned the winner since 2006, including last year’s winner Regan Gascoigne and Joe Swash and Ray Quinn.

Nile Wilson is set to appear on the 2023 series of Dancing on Ice

Who is Nile Wilson?

Nile Wilson has signed up to appear on the 2023 series of Dancing on Ice and will be skating with Olivia Smart.

Nile was born in Pudsey, Leeds on 17 January 1996.

The 26-year-old attended Farsley Farfield Primary School and Pudsey Grangefield School.

He is also the great nephew of cricket legend Duncan Fearnley.

What is Nile Wilson known for?

Nile Wilson is known for being a British gymnast who has represented Great Britain at both the Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

The Olympic gymnast has achieved 11 medals throughout his career, including five gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Nile has since retired from gymnastics but now runs a successful YouTube channel with 1.5 million subscribers.

On his YouTube channel, Nile shares videos on his daily life, workouts and his gymnastics.

Why did Nile Wilson retire?

In January 2021, Nile announced that he would be retiring from Gymnastics, in a video he uploaded to his YouTube channel.

During the video, the former gymnast cited that health problems that were caused by gymnastics had been the main factor for his retirement.

Since retiring, Nile has raised allegations of a culture of abuse within British gymnastics, including telling BBC Sport that “without a doubt” he was abused during his training.

He also alleged that he was forced to “live in fear” of his coaches and the consequences of underperforming.

Has Nile Wilson written a book?

Nile Wilson has written three books about his life and experiences with gymnastics.

His latest book, ‘Nile Wilson - My Story’ which was released in 2021 gives an insight into Nile’s preparation for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

It follows the gymnast through the whole process, including his participation in the games and the aftermath, including announcing his retirement from the sport.

What medals has Nile Wilson won?

Nile Wilson won 11 gymnastic medals over the course of his seven year career competing for Great Britain.

At the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Nile won two gold medals for Team All-Around and Horizontal Bar, as well as a silver and bronze medal.

The next year, in 2015, at the World Championships, Nile helped secure the silver medal in the Team All-Around.

Nile had a successful seven year career representing Great Britain in gymnastics

In Brazil in 2016, at the summer Olympics, the gymnast took home a bronze medal for Horizontal Bar.

Nile won his last medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, securing 3 gold medals for Team All-Round, Individual All-Around and Horizontal Bar.

The former gymnast also won silver medals for Rings and Parallel Bar.

Did Nile Wilson do a Ted Talk?

Nile Wilson did a Ted Talk in Prague in September 2022 titled ‘What can make me an Olympic champion can also kill me.’

The former gymnast opened up about his experience with mental health and his struggles in life.

Nile’s Ted Talk featured his battle with addiction and how he has turned his life around to build his YouTube channel.