Nile Wilson has taken the top spot on this year’s Dancing on Ice after winning the highest score of the series with partner Olivia Smart.

The former Team GB gymnast, 27, from Leeds, was heavily supported on this week’s episode of the figure skating show as he wowed judges. He opened this week’s ‘Musicals Week’ with a Chitty Chitty Bang Bang performance that saw him top the leaderboard with 33.5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair put on an impressive performance that included difficult techniques, which helped Nile and Olivia solidify their position as firm favourites to win Dancing on Ice.

Nile Wilson’s family came out in support of the former gymnast ahead of his second performance on Dancing on Ice (@joannajwilson - Instagram)

Nile, who has previously represented Team GB at the Olympics and Commonwealth games during his seven year gymnastics career, showed off impressive skills during his routine.

The former gymnast was supported during the live show by his family including girlfriend Hermione Wilson, parents Sally and Neil, sister Joanna and her boyfriend Ashley Watson.

Nile’s family have been supporting him since rehearsals for the show and are used to supporting him at gymnastic performances.

Sister Joanna Wilson, shared a photo of the family backstage with the caption: “Team Nile”, as well as a photo with her brother that read: “My fine four fendered friend. Another routine absolutely nailed!!! Very very proud”

Having his full family in attendance comes just weeks after his dad Neil had brain surgery following a second stroke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nile revealed a few weeks ago that his dad was due to have surgery, following his debut appearance on Dancing on Ice.

Speaking on This Morning on Friday (13 January), Nile told viewers that his dad was set to have surgery on Tuesday 17 January.

Nile told Dermot O’Leary: “He’s good. He’s not actually had the surgery, it will be on Tuesday. He’s had a second stroke, which has been a tough time for the Wilson family. But he’s a fighter, he’s a grafter.

“He’s just kept going, you wouldn’t know. He’ll be here on Sunday, shouting the loudest. But I think that’s just more inspiration for me to just be able to do that for him and him experience that is going to be fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nile then gave his followers an update on 17 January about his dad’s surgery.

The post, which also celebrated the former gymnasts 27th birthday read: “27 years young. Thank you for the birthday wishes! Paps is safely through his brain surgery & still making us all laugh.

“Skated , played some bad golf with the boys & feeling very loved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nile Wilson has shared the biggest score of the Dancing on Ice 2023 with his Dancing on Ice routine

Nile has been giving his YouTube subscribers insight into his Dancing on Ice training and shared behind the scenes of his Chitty Chitty Bang Bang routine rehearsals.

This week’s behind the scenes video showed the former gymnast reacting to his debut performance as well as bringing girlfriend Hermione onto the ice.