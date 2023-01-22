The retired gymnast, from Leeds, was one of six celebrities to open the ITV reality competition’s 15th series, partnered with a new addition to the 2023 line-up, ice dancer Olivia Smart. Another five celebrities will brave the ice this evening.

Nile was the last celebrity to perform during the first episode and delivered an emotional ice dance to Harry Styles’ Sign Of The Times. He had the highest total score of the night – 29.5. Christopher said Nile was like a “dog with a bone” when he tries to get a performance right, while Ashley said: “Sometimes you see a performance and have to remind yourself you’re in week one.”

Online Betting Guide has crunched the odds of Nile winning the show. He is the early favourite to win the series, with odds of 11/8. The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex is second favourite in the betting market with a 26.7% chance he could be this year's winner. The TV personality also finished just behind Nile on the leaderboard, scoring 27/40.

Nile Wilson is bookies' favourite to win Dancing on Ice (Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Despite being the bookie’s early favourite, Ekin-Su’s chances of winning have fallen out from 5/1 to 25/1 after being voted into the bottom two last weekend. This Sunday’s episode will see the remaining five contestants make their skating debut, with another celebrity set to join Ekin-Su in the bottom two. The two will have to perform again in the hopes of not being this season's first elimination.