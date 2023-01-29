Sunday night’s episode saw the 27-year-old Olympian performing to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang alongside professional figure skater Olivia Smart for musicals week. After flipping out of an old motorcar on the ice, Wilson wowed the judges with a routine that was “jam-packed full of content”.

The energetic performance landed them a score of 33.5 points – the highest score of the series so far. It follows the couple’s impressive first routine to Harry Styles’ Sign Of The Times that earned them 29.5 points in the opening episode.

In an exclusive interview with the Yorkshire Evening Post, Nile admitted he is “very, very excited and buzzing to be competing” in the show and learning a new sport in the process. He said: “I think it’s one of the most challenging series on television just because of starting from scratch and having to learn how to ice skate – it’s not the easiest of things to pick up.”

Judge Ashley Banjo remarked on just how well Nile was adapting to the ice as he gave the couple a score of 8.5 out of 10. He said: “It was jam-packed full of content, but you made it look easy... That is next level my friend.”

Christopher Dean the performance as “bang-banging fantastic”, adding: “It was just dancing on ice.” Meanwhile, Oti Mabuse said she was pleased to see Nile delivering more personality in his routine and Jayne Torvill described it as “just fantastic”.

Viewers were full of praise too with Melissa Leonard (@Mellon2509) writing on Twitter: “Nile Wilson to win @dancingonice wow!! Blew me away last week and this week was a Bang Bang.”

Uzoamaka (@TashAmaka) said: “Love Nile, so entertaining to watch. But more importantly not full of himself at all.”

Olivia Smart and Nile Wilson impressed the Dancing on Ice judges with their latest routine. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV Plc

Darren Brady (@DarrenB14792865) said: “WOW Nile and Olivia really are such a great couple. That was just so so good. I love watching them so much. Well done.”

Karen (@karendiamond1) said: “Lots of intricate footwork and speed on the ice.... loved it.”