Mel B’s ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has responded to the singer’s request for primary custody of their 11-year-old daughter. The producer claims the Leeds-born Spice Girl has filed the wrong paperwork to request a custody change and accused her of engaging in a “smoke-and-mirror act of deflection, distraction, and deceit” as they battle for custody over their youngest daughter.

Stephen, 48, is wanting to move from Los Angeles to Florida with Madison and recently submitted an application to the court but Mel is unhappy about the decision and wants primary custody of their daughter. The 11-year-old spends the majority of her time with her father in Los Angeles and travels to visit her mother in the UK during the school holidays. Mel wants Madison to spend 80% of the time with her and the rest with Stephen.

Stephen Belafonte and actress/musician Melanie Brown attend the Premiere Of New Line Cinema's "Barbershop: The Next Cut" at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 6, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In new documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , a representative for Stephen said: “The final custody orders have been in place for two years, during which time Madison has done well under Stephen’s care. If the requested relocation is granted, not only would Madison remain in Stephen’s primary care, but also, her trips to the UK would be easier, faster, and less expensive.”

He added: “The move to Florida would positively enhance Madison’s quality of life, the resources available to her, and Stephen’s ability to provide for her financially. Moving her away from her father now would unnecessarily disturb the status quo, which seems particularly unwarranted when Melanie has failed to articulate a meaningful benefit or reason to justify such a change.”

Mel recently told the court she has “serious concerns about Stephen’s ability to care” for Madison as she requested primary custody of their daughter. “Madison’s sisters, Angel and Phoenix, relocated with me to the UK, where we live minutes from nearly all of our friends and family. Moving to the UK without Madison was devastating for the girls and me,” the Spice Girl wrote in documents.

“The three girls have always had a very close relationship and enjoy spending time together. Madison would thrive socially, emotionally, and academically if she were permitted to live with me and her sisters in the UK during the school year.” She added: “I am confident that Madison’s best interest would be served if she lived primarily in the UK with her sisters and me. I have serious concerns about Stephen’s ability to care for Madison in a manner consistent with her best interests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spice Girl’s children Phoenix, 23, Angel, 15, and Madison, 11, each have a different dads. Phoenix Chi Gulzar, was born on 19 February 1999, and came from Mel’s relationship with Dutch dancer Jimmy Gulzar while hollywood actor Eddie Murphy fathered Mel’s second child, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, born 3 April 2007.