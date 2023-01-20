Mel B is publicly supporting the young woman who is suing her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte for fraud.

The Spice Girl, 47, married film producer Stephen, 47, in 2007 but filed for divorce 10 years later, after accusing him of emotional and physical abuse.

Now, Stephen is being dragged to court again by up-and-coming singer Malu Trevejo, 20, who claims she was manipulated into signing a bogus management contract.

Malu Trevejo attends the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 honoring TikTok and Jeremy Scott at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Credit @officialmelb Instagram story

The Cuba-born singer signed a binding deal to have Stephen represent her exclusively as a manager, after they met in 2020.

Mel B shared a screenshot of a TMZ article about the court case on her Instagram story, with the caption: “@malutrevejo Your story is my story and I’m still living through it”.

The singer also added: “This man must be stopped”.

The Spice Girl went on to share a link to the same story on her Twitter account, which reality TV star Victoria Larson shared to her Instagram story with the message: “This is so upsetting that this happened but I’m glad the truth is finally out.”

Credit @officialmelb Instagram story

@officialmelb Instagram story

Mel B took to Instagram again, sharing Victoria’s story, with another message of support for Mala.

She wrote: “@malutrevejo standing up for ALL the women he exploits and STILL abuses, that’s me included let’s stand together and stop his #abuse”.

A third Instagram story shared by the Leeds-born singer reads: “Abusers won’t ever stop until they are STOPPED I’m here standing with you @@malutrevejo”.

Stephen Belafonte and actress/musician Melanie Brown attend the Premiere Of New Line Cinema's "Barbershop: The Next Cut" at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 6, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Mel B and Stephen began dating in February 2007, and got married during a secret Las Vegas ceremony just four months later.

However, the pair - who now share custody of their 11-year-old daughter, Madison - separated in December 2016. The Spice Girl eventually filed for divorce in March 2017, and accused her ex of emotional and physical abuse.

The divorce was finalised on 15 December 2017.