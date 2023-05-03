Mel B wowed fans, friends and celebrities with a leggy display ahead of her latest on screen appearance. The Leeds-born Spice Girl, 47, posted a video to Instagram last night (2 May) of her dancing around the dressing room.

Donning a sparkling gold dress with an open back, gold heels, large hooped earrings and a slicked back hairstyle, she captioned the reel, which featured the track ‘Get Ready’ by 2 Unlimited, with a joke: “This is how I “get ready for this” hahaha boom”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mel B wowed celebrities across the globe, not only with her dancing skills, but also for her “incredible” looks. Canadian actress Mckenzie Small led the praise with: “Youuu look incredible 😍 as always”

Australian musician Natalie Bassingthwaighte commented: “Smokin honey”.Whilst British television presenter Jenny Powell added: “Glowing lady just glowing 🙌”

American drag queen Trixie Mattel and German-American model Heidi Klum were also among those to comment before Mel B’s fans jumped in with their kind words. Many of her followers praised her inability to age, with one writing: “Mel, it looks like you don’t even age any, you are as beautiful as ever”

Another added: “Ageing backwards Mel! 😍”.One Spice Girl fan even decided Scary Spice was their favourite in the pop group, they commented: “forever my fav spice girl 💗”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mel B also posted the same video to her Instagram Story, writing: “Me getting ready in my own world”.

Melanie Brown attends The Sun's "Who Cares Wins" Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse on November 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the 47-year-old appeared as a special guest on Mask Singer - the French version of The Masked Singer - where she performed ‘Roar’ by Katy Perry, also stunningly dressed in gold.

Mask Singer - like the UK series - is a singing competition between celebrities who dress in elaborate costumes and face coverings to conceal their identity from the audience, judges and other contestants.

Mel joined the judging panel for the fourth series of The Masked Singer Australia in 2022, alongside Dave Hughes, Chrissie Swan and Abbie Chatfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad